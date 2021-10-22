Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE:CADE traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 32,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $23.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,957,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after buying an additional 159,446 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

