Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CADE. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after buying an additional 822,251 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,908,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.14%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.