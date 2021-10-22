CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$37.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.93 billion and a PE ratio of 95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE has a 52 week low of C$22.36 and a 52 week high of C$39.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.42.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$752.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.62 million.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

