CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the quarter. CAI International makes up approximately 2.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of CAI International worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CAI International by 84,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CAI International by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after buying an additional 583,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.93. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $970.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. CAI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. Equities analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

CAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

