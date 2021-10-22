Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $988.61

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 988.61 ($12.92) and traded as low as GBX 945 ($12.35). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 980 ($12.80), with a volume of 1,713 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £118.77 million and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 910.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 988.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

In related news, insider Johan Holtzhausen bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £10,668 ($13,937.81).

About Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

