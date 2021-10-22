Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 376,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Caleres worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,465 shares of company stock worth $1,534,426 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAL opened at $23.29 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.26 million, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

