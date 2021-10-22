California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 26,282 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Fastly worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,831. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $49.58 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

