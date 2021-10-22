California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 58,127 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,127 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of 360 DigiTech worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA decreased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

