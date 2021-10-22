California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Oak Street Health worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after buying an additional 593,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after buying an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $1,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,333 shares of company stock valued at $39,441,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on OSH shares. Truist decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

