California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,228 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of SCCO opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $49.72 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

