California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 58,127 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,127 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of 360 DigiTech worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

