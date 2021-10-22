California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Freshpet worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $154.51 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -367.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

