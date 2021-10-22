California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of CDK Global worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

