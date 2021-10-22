California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,662 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 107,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.83 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.