California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Primerica worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth $64,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Shares of PRI opened at $168.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.