California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,489,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

