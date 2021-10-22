California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.