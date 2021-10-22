California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of National Instruments worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.20 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

