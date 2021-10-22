California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 286,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

