California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,282 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Fastly worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $38,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,831. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FSLY opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.14. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

