California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.33 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,582,000 after buying an additional 63,283 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 204.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.