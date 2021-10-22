California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of BWX Technologies worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $434,399. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

