California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.71 Million Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of South State worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in South State by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in South State by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in South State by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,937,000 after buying an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,052,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

SSB opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.07.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

