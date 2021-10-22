California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Helen of Troy worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $227.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

