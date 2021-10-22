California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lufax were worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lufax by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 659,107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Shares of LU opened at $7.30 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

