California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of NOV worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NOV by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NOV by 112.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after buying an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,243,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 130.2% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after buying an additional 3,521,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.75 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.