California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $45,945,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLF stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

