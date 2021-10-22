California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Thor Industries worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

