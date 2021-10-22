California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.86 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of MasTec worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.