California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.96 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Lumentum worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lumentum by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 449.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 59,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumentum by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.