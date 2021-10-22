California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Twist Bioscience worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,115,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,149 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,874. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

