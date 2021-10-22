California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of First Financial Bankshares worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.