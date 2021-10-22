California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Beam Therapeutics worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $94.97 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.28.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

