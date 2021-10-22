California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Beam Therapeutics worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

