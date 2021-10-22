California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $12.73 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 259,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

