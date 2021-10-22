California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,628 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 45,930 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Foot Locker worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

