California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of LHC Group worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $149.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.08 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

