California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

