California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

