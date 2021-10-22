California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Littelfuse worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 70.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse stock opened at $295.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.83. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $296.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

