California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of MSA Safety worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after purchasing an additional 818,019 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.53.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

