California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,211 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Morningstar worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Morningstar by 60.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $176.75 and a one year high of $290.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.45, for a total value of $4,204,848.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,328,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,884,311.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $4,043,730.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,116 shares of company stock worth $65,406,875. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

