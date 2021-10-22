California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

