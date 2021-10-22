California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Primerica worth $13,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

PRI stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $169.49.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

