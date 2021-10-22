California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of KBR worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

NYSE KBR opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -166.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

