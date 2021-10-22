California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Varonis Systems worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 127,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 621,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,585 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,618 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

