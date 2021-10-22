California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of STAG Industrial worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,990,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $43.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.