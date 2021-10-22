California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,860 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,991 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Performance Food Group worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 277,240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1,278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,873 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 159.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.