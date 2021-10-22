California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,629 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of South State worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in South State by 8,195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in South State by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,939,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,589,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

