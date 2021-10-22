California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,851 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of BlackLine worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlackLine by 946.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $23,728,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BlackLine by 25.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 189,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL opened at $126.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $154.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.71.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,654 shares of company stock worth $30,425,630 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.